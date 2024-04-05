North Albury must prepare for a ferocious intensity from Wangaratta

North Albury must prepare for a fired-up Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Pies were the most disappointing performer from round one, falling by 12 points in the league's biggest rivalry against neighbours Wangaratta Rovers.
A road literally separates the clubs, but they were suburbs apart in terms of desire.
"Rovers out-worked and out-hunted us, they basically beat us in the areas we pride ourselves on," Pies' captain Daine Porter said.
"They turned up to play, we probably didn't, which was the most disappointing thing for round one.
"You can have all the talent in the world, but if the effort and attitude isn't right, you're going to get beaten by a good side."
Wangaratta fell to Albury in last year's preliminary final, but recruited superbly with former AFL player Pat Naish and ex-VFL midfielder Alex Federico, among others.
The poor first half, in particular, will guarantee underdogs North have to match the Pies' opening intensity.
The visitors will be without defender Cam Barrett (hip) and on-baller Hunter Gottschling, with youngsters Ryan Battin and Charley Holland-Dean included.
And in good news for the club, Jackson Clarke (foot) will play his first game in nine months, through reserve grade, while Mark Anderson is expected back next week after shoulder surgery.
Meanwhile, North defeated Myrtleford by 10 points in the first round.
Sam Azzi will play his second successive game for North, before joining his new 'home' club Yarraville Seddon when the Western Region Football League starts.
Azzi's primary club is VFL outfit Werribee.
Elsewhere, Albury hosts Wodonga Raiders, Lavington is home to Yarrawonga and Corowa-Rutherglen travels to Wangaratta Rovers.
