HENTY: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Brigetta Singe

Co-coaches: Brigetta Singe and Kelsey Skeers.
Last season: 12th.
Gains: Sheree Lock, Shoney Shore (new), Caitlin Klemke (junior), Brigetta Singe (Albury), Kelsey Skeers (returning).
Losses: Erin Hogan (RWW), Jess Kane (not playing).
Q&A with co-coach Brigetta Singe
How has your preseason been?
We've been really fortunate that we've had a fantastic preseason. We started in December and had great numbers from the get go which was really exciting. I think the girls can sense that this year is hopefully going to be a bit different to previous years and there's a lot of excitement around that.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Across the track we've all had a pretty good preseason. I think Sheree Lock will be exciting to watch coming in new to defence. Our whole defensive end is quite new. Then there's Katie Klemke, she's a 16-year-old youngster that we've brought up to play A-grade and I think as the season goes on she's just going to get better and better.
What are your expectations for this season?
We definitely want to see improvement on previous years and I think we definitely will. Having a whole new team brings a lot of excitement, and also a lot of unknowns, as we don't know what we're going to look like on court or how we're going to be look against other teams. But we do have a lot of confidence in our own ability. We want to push for finals. You don't play a competitive sport and not push to win.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think it will be hard to go past Howlong and Jindera, they're always so strong and competitive. Osborne will be up there as well. I think there will be a dark horse though. I don't know who it will be yet, but I think there will be a dark horse who will surprise everyone.
We say: The only way is up for the Swampies after a winless 2023, and after some recruiting in the off-season, Henty could be the big improvers of 2024. The arrival of former Albury Tiger Singe as a playing co-coach is a coup for the club, while fellow co-coach Skeers will also return to the court post maternity leave. While it's hard to predict how the new-look side will gel, I think we can expect to see the Swampies climb the ladder this season.
Prediction: Eighth.
