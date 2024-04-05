Multi-million dollar investment to bolster North East housing supply

The old site of a "derelict" tech school is being redeveloped to provide affordable housing for Wangaratta's most vulnerable.
The Victorian government announced the remodel of the old Wangaratta Technical School site on Greta Road on Thursday, April 4.
The site will provide about 250 new homes on the vacant land, including a mix of affordable private, social and disability housing.
The development will also include an early learning centre and community centre.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the news was a long time coming.
"This will be a huge uplift in population growth for Wangaratta," he said.
"We're very socially aware of what's going on in our community, that we need more affordable housing, more social housing, and a lot of worker accommodation that we seem to be missing out on big time."
The Victorian government will provide financial support and remove a land title restriction to enable the redevelopment of the council-owned site.
With contributions from Kids Under Cover and Building Group, Cr Rees said the project's budget exceeded $150 million.
"(The development) is all scoped up and ready to go," he said.
"It'll be done in stages but the first part of the infrastructure work is securing access in relation to sewerage, the demolition of buildings, all of those things.
"We're hoping that will start before the end of the year."
The site is located in an established residential neighbourhood within walking distance to local services, healthcare providers and education centres.
Cr Rees said the redevelopment was a great opportunity to make use of discarded land.
"This will be a great asset to Wangaratta and will give us the opportunity to clean up an old, horrible site that's been sitting derelict for almost 20 years," he said.
"This is a great thing."
Cr Rees said he campaigned alongside Indi MP Helen Haines and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy for more than 12 months to secure the funding.
