CDHBU: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Kailey Athanitis

Coach: Kailey Athanitis.
Last season: Ninth.
Gains: Maddy Phibbs (Rennie), Kristy Schultz (Wahgunyah), Florence Meier (RFL).
Losses: Chloe Gilchrist, Rebecca Kuschert, Courtney Haigh (Corowa-Rutherglen), Cath Wood (Howlong), Tamir Richardson (Lavington), Ava Phibbs (Yarrawonga), Rosie Dye.
Q&A with coach Kailey Athanitis
How has your preseason been?
It's been really good. We've been going since November and we've had great numbers. More and more new faces keep showing up across all grades and the girls keep putting the work in. We're looking really promising for the season, so we're very excited.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Shelby Richardson is one to look out for, she's definitely put the work in this year and she's looking very promising in the midcourt. Niamh Lavis is also a youngster that's come back from overseas and she's stepping up in our goals this year, so she's also one to keep an eye on.
What are your expectations for this season?
We're a brand new side and we're very young, but I have a lot of faith in the girls to get some wins on the board. Being a brand new side, they've gelled so well together already and they've been putting the work in on and off the court to build those connection. We're looking pretty promising and I think we could make finals. I think we'll be one to look out for this season for sure.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think Howlong will be, and Osborne will still be a team to be reckoned with.
We say: The Power entire the competition as a bit of a mystery this season, with midcourter Shelby Richardson the only remaining player from 2023. With a young playing group and several recruits from surrounding leagues, it's hard to know what to expect of the newly formed side. It may take some time to find their feet, but CDHBU could emerge as a dark horse this season. Athanitis steps up for her debut term at the helm.
Prediction: 10th.
