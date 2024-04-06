Saturday scoreboard includes one of the biggest upsets in O and M in years

OVENS AND MURRAY FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Albury 21.21 (147) d Wodonga Raiders 7.15 (57)
Wangaratta Rovers 14.10 (94) d Corowa-Rutherglen 7.5 (47)
North Albury 11.8 (74) d Wangaratta 9.10 (64)
Wodonga 7.19 (61) d Myrtleford 7.4 (46)
Yarrawonga 9.13 (67) d Lavington 8.8 (56)
A GRADE NETBALL
Wodonga Raiders 42 d Albury 32
Corowa-Rutherglen 55 d Wangaratta Rovers 34
Wangaratta 41 d North Albury 39
Wodonga 45 d Myrtleford 41
Yarrawonga 39 d Lavington 27
TALLANGATTA AND DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Chiltern 11.14 (80) d Beechworth 4.7 (31)
Mitta United 8.8 (56) d Barnawartha 6.7 (43)
Tallangatta 29.14 (188) d Dederang Mount Beauty 1.2 (8)
Thurgoona 22.14 (146) d Wodonga Saints 4.3 (27)
A GRADE NETBALL
Mitta United 45 d Barnawartha 35
Tallangatta 44 v Dederang Mount Beauty 34
Thurgoona 82 d Wodonga Saints 13
