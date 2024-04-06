Let's focus on people who enrich lives

Good people are all around us, let's not ever forget that.
Sometimes it seems bad news is all we hear, stories of crime, violence, gangs and anti-social behaviour. But these tales of humanity's worst should never be allowed to dominate our view of humanity itself.
Because everywhere - if we make the time to look - can be found examples of big-hearted, unselfish individuals doing their best to make the world a better place.
Wodonga Council has recognised some of these people in our letters to the editor, thanking and praising the efforts of the doctors, nurses, administration and support staff at Albury Wodonga Health.
During the COVID pandemic, it was common to applaud health workers for their contributions and rightly so. But the challenges did not end once the lockdowns and restrictions were over, so let us never take this group for granted.
Across the Border and North East, volunteers enrich our community in so many varied ways, giving their time and talents to assist others.
Some help provide meals or transport, others work in op shops, still more turn up each week to make sure our sporting competitions continue to run. And quite apart from organised activities, there are everyday kind gestures that can make all the difference to somebody who's feeling down.
So take a moment right now to think of a person whose words or actions have made life better this past week.
Hopefully only a moment is needed.
Thanks for reading, and enjoy your Sunday.
