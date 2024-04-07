Plans for servo unveiled for dormant Five Ways block

SOUTH Australian fuel retailer OTR is pursuing a station at Lavington as it looks to expand on the Border after opening two outlets in Wodonga since 2022.
Parent company Peregrine Corporation has lodged plans with Albury City Council to use a large block facing the Five Ways intersection for a 24-hour petrol station and automated car wash.
The $3 million development would involve demolishing the existing vacant building which has been most recently used for offices by Simonds Homes after having been a base for used car sale sales.
The plans are now subject to public comment until April 17.
They have been developed after council staff expressed concerns in a response to the company in June 2021 that a service station would not seem to be an appropriate development for the site.
The council told OTR that the location was designated for a "landmark site/building" which could involve cafes, shops and offices or mixed use above ground residential development.
It declared that a service station was unlikely to be considered a landmark building, which is deemed to have high design quality.
However, in the 1970s part of the block facing Wagga Road was home to a BP service station at the same time a bank branch stood on the Union Road corner.
In reply to the council's planning controls specifying landmark buildings at gateways and entry points, OTR predicted the service station would become a feature of the Five Ways.
"The proposed development will provide for a distinctive, varied and memorable built form that will come to define the north-eastern sector of the Five Ways intersection," Peregrine Corporation told council in application documents.
The company also stressed the development would aid public safety in the area, which had council-backed security cameras installed in 2022.
"(The station will be) contributing materially to the vibrancy and activation of the Lavington retail core precinct, particularly through the 24-hour per day, seven-day per week operation of the proposed development," Peregrine stated.
"This activation will also significantly enhance safety and security in the locality."
OTR corporate affairs and community relations manager Jennifer Staines said the current development application was submitted to the council in January 2024 with information updated and new material provided the following month in response to Albury City.
"As of April 2024, council has acknowledged receipt of our application, and indicated that it is proceeding with the notification and assessment process," Ms Staines said.
"We will work constructively with council as it assesses the application and look forward to the issue of development approval for OTR Lavington."
It would be the first OTR outlet in NSW with the Adelaide-based company having more than 170 sites in South Australia and Victoria.
Images submitted to Albury Council, show Shell signage at the Five Ways site, matching the same type of fuel sold at the High Street station.
Coincidentally, Shell-branded bowsers featured at a service station in the 1970s and 1980s on the corner of Mate Street and Union Road on the southern side of the Five Ways.
In 1989, when Shell opted to sell the site, its network development manager Ron Johnson told The Border Mail the site "is too busy and the station was very hard to get in and out of".
Entry and exit to the OTR station would be from Wagga Road north of the Five Ways and entry-only would be from Union Road.
There is also provision for electric vehicle chargers and a drive-through eatery in the plans.
