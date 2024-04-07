High-range drink-driver warned to not use grog as a way to cope with stress

A drink-driver whose erratic behaviour behind the wheel led to his arrest has been warned he will end up in jail if keeps using alcohol to cope with stress.
Darren Michael Franceschini's actions in weaving in and around traffic across Albury led to multiple calls from the public to police.
They had good reason to be concerned, for Franceschini had a blood alcohol limit of more than three times the legal limit.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody submitted that Franceschini used alcohol "as a way of dealing with pressure", especially in the wake of the breakdown of his marriage.
"(The police facts of the case) does indicate his driving was brought to the attention of police by civilians, which doesn't help him," Mr Moody put to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Ms McLaughlin told Franceschini it was "a serious example of the offence, noting your reading of 0.173".
She noted how Franceschini used alcohol "to deal with mental health issues".
"If you continue to do so, you will end up in jail."
Franceschini, 49, of Thurgoona, had pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, for which he was convicted and fined $1400 and placed on an 18-month community corrections order.
He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for eight months, a period slightly reduced because of his completion of the traffic offenders' program.
The court hear previously how police received several phone calls on Saturday, January 20, "regarding a small red hatchback driving erratically around the Albury area".
Police then saw, about 9pm, a red Toyota Yaris heading south on Waugh Road, North Albury.
The car was pulled over so the driver could undertake a preliminary breath test.
Franceschini provided a positive reading so was arrested and taken to Albury police station.
