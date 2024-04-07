Record-breaking convoy: Truckies turn back time on Old Hume Highway

A record breaking convoy of truckies meandered their way along the Old Hume Highway into Albury over the weekend for the return of Crawlin' the Hume.
The biennial convoy retraces as much of the Victorian side of the Old Hume Highway as possible, winding its way from Campbellfield to Albury.
About 450 vintage trucks hailing from "every state in Australia" joined the trail on Saturday, April 6.
Organiser Robert French said the event was an opportunity for truckies to reminisce about the old days, celebrate trucking history and show off their classic rigs.
"The whole idea is to run the Old Hume Highway with vehicles that are over 25-years-old, and just reminisce about the old days," he said.
Mr French came up with the idea for Crawlin' the Hume in 2011 after attending a similar event in Sydney.
"I went on that run in Sydney and I thought, 'I might try that on this side of town in Victoria'," he said.
"We only had 150 trucks that first year and it has just kept growing ever since. This year, we had a record of 300 registered trucks plus 150 bow-ins."
Over the years, Mr French said, the event had evolved from solely focusing on vintage trucks to including more modern vehicles from the '90s.
"My concept in the old days was the old 60s and 70s trucks, but now we're doing more modern rigs," he said.
"A lot of the old folks that used to come on it did it to reconnect with their old lives.
"But they got too old to do it now, and we have a lot of younger folks doing it that never really run the old highway back in the day.
"The concept has changed a hell of a lot in that area. But if we don't accept it, we won't have anything."
Despite the event's success, Mr French said managing hundreds of vintage trucks on an outdated highway brought its challenges.
"We had Winton Raceway full of trucks and it was still banked-up to Benalla," he said.
"Then it was chaos going through Chiltern with the Off Grid Festival, but the police were very helpful and we made it through.
"All in all, it was a very successful day."
