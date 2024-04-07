NSW inquiry into health funding may be bound for Border

A NSW investigation into health funding, which was ordered by Premier Chris Minns, could be coming to Albury.
Upper House Greens MP and former Albury deputy mayor Amanda Cohn wants the Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding to sit on the Border, so that issues peculiar to the region can be canvassed before it.
Albury MP Justin Clancy is also keen to have the commission brought to his region.
The inquiry, which was established in August 2023 on the recommendation of Mr Minns to the NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, took evidence in Wagga from March 18 to 22.
Dr Cohn wrote to the inquiry's principal solicitor Stuart Jacobs on March 17.
"I was very pleased to read that it is the inquiry's intent to examine the delivery of health services in the Border region later in 2024 and strongly urge you to visit Albury," Dr Cohn wrote.
Mr Jacobs responded on April 5 in optimistic fashion.
"The inquiry is considering the arrangements that could be made to visit Albury to hear from a wide range of perspectives as to the delivery of healthcare services and opportunities to improve health outcomes in the community," Mr Jacobs replied.
"While the inquiry has not yet determined at this stage the timing of any visit or hearings in 2024, I look forward to being in touch in due course with more information."
Mr Clancy held talks with the commission's head Richard Beasley, along with Albury Wodonga Health's chairman Jonathan Green and its chief executive Bill Appleby, on March 7.
They discussed with Mr Beasley and his team cross border issues and the importance of testimony from the Border.
"We certainly felt that it was important, not just in terms of Albury Wodonga Health, but in terms of cross border issues, that they be an important feature of the inquiry," Mr Clancy said.
Dr Cohn welcomed the prospect of the inquiry coming to Albury, pointing to cross border concerns worthy of scrutiny.
"A visit from the NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding would be a valuable opportunity to platform how current challenges are impacting patients and staff as well as examine the plans for the Albury hospital redevelopment," Dr Cohn said.
"NSW nurses are still paid less than their Victorian counterparts despite big promises from the new Labor government on public sector wages and its Border communities bearing the greatest brunt of discrepancies like this."
Dr Cohn has been a fierce advocate for a single-site, new hospital for Albury-Wodonga and flagged her concerns and the background to the proposed Albury hospital upgrade in her letter to Mr Jacobs.
"As a result of two orders for documents by the Legislative Council (via Dr Cohn), more and more problems with the planned redevelopment are coming to light and I am highly doubtful the project can be delivered to budget even with the reduced scope," she wrote.
The NSW Labor government had promised a Special Commission into the health system before it was elected in March 2023
"The purpose of the Inquiry is to help us determine what steps we need to take to move forward and how we can continue to deliver the essential health services our community deserves," NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said when the inquiry was launched last August.
Mr Beasley was previously was senior counsel assisting the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess, the cruise ship central to the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.
He was due to deliver a final report to the Governor by August 24, 2024, but that deadline was extended by the government in late February.
The findings are now required to be completed by March 26, 2025.
