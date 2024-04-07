Puppy pilferer decides he cannot cop two years behind bars so lodges appeal

A $6995 designer dog's 17 days' lost after its theft from a Sydney pet store has helped cost an Albury crook two years' jail.
That was the aggregate term handed down to Kyle Anthony Crighton over the heist and for a string of other charges
Crighton will become eligible for parole when his minimum term of 13 months expires on December 16, 2024.
But that wasn't soon enough for the long-time young Albury criminal, who on being sentenced in Albury Local Court on Friday, April 5, immediately lodged an appeal against the severity of the two-year term.
That afternoon he applied for appeals bail, through defence lawyer Rohan Harrison, but this was rejected by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Crighton, 20, will now have to continue to cool his heels in Junee jail until at least June 3, when an hour has been set aside for a hearing before the District Court in Albury.
His aggregate jail term was on charges of steal dog, receive property stolen outside NSW, damage property by fire, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and three counts of larceny, four of second-offence driving while disqualified, five of car theft and two of destroy or damage property.
Crighton, who pleaded guilty to all charges, was fined $2400 on a charge of exceed speed by more than 45kmh and $1000 for failing to give information leading to a driver's identification.
The dog theft took place at a pet store in the Westfield Eastgardens shopping centre on July 3, 2023, in the company of his brothers Jake Crighton, then 23, and Brayden Crighton, 32.
It was about 1.45pm when Crighton headed straight for a glassed pen where the eight-week-old French bulldog pup was on display, as did Jake Crighton, who crouched down so it suggested to staff he was playing with the dog.
Brayden Crighton was captured on close-circuit television looking through the shopfront window towards his brothers and the dog.
CCTV footage also capture the trio when they drove their Ford Territory SUV into the Eastgardens car park.
Two female staff members watched as the younger brothers chatted then one of the women approached the men, who asked to hold the pup.
She allowed Kyle to do so, then as she made sure the other dogs in the pen were secured the pair walked out of the shop without any attempt to pay for the pup.
Braydon Crighton was arrested soon after the alleged theft.
Kyle Crighton faced three charges in connection with July 3, but one, of smoking in a non-smoking area, was dismissed on Friday.
He previously admitted to stealing two pairs of sunglasses during the same visit to Sydney, as well as to breaching his parole by cutting off a security ankle bracelet.
Police said Crighton often committed offences "when in the company of his brothers and other family members".
His past offending took place during travels between Sydney and Melbourne and Albury and Wodonga, police said, and he "has an extensive criminal history in Victoria".
Ms McLaughlin ordered Crighton to pay $1195.33 compensation to Sunglasses Hut and $233 to liquor store BWS.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, to take effect from June 7, 2026.
