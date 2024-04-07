From hippies to tech lovers, all walks of life tune in to off-grid event

From the most primitive survivalists to the most tech-savvy renewables experts, people from all walks of life could be found at Chiltern's Off-Grid Living Festival over the weekend.
More than 5000 people walked through the gates at Chiltern Racecourse on Saturday, April 6, with similar numbers expected on Sunday.
Having moved from El Dorado this year, organiser Kate Nottingham said the new venue allowed the event to be expand to include more than 100 extra exhibitors.
"We've got seven talk tents and over 300 workshops happening all over the place," she said.
"We've got everything from the latest technology all the way through to basics living and permaculture, survival skills, and also natural building and sustainable housing.
"It's just such a wide variety all in one place."
Mrs Nottingham said the crowd has changed over the years from tie-dyed hippies to those embracing renewable technology.
"The crowd is changing," she said.
"Originally, we were seeing alternative people coming along to the festival, but now we're seeing people from all walks of life, and they're embracing off-grid living, sustainable living, self-sufficiency, and they're all interested in it from a bit of a different perspective."
At one end of the spectrum you had Wayne Wagstaff, a traditional blacksmith showcasing the ancient technique.
"When you're living off-grid, you have to be able to fix and repair your own machinery," he said.
"We're here showing people what they can make with simply a forge, hammer and anvil. Yes, you can make art as we have shown here, but we are also making knives, wall hooks, door handles and fixing things like that.
"In our modern age we have the technology, but you have more respect for the item when your own hands have made it."
Conversely, at the Commodore Solar exhibit, electrician David Simonis showcased the latest solar-powered generators tailored for off-grid living.
"We've had a range of people coming up to us," he said.
"There's some people that are still on the grid and just looking to reduce their bills.
"Then, there's other people that just love to forge their own path and be independent and get out there and do their own farming, just be completely self-sufficient.
"It's been interesting to see everyone in one place."
Amongst the array of shops selling everything from plants to palm readings, Greg McKinnon strummed his hand-made cigar box guitar.
"It's an instrument born out of the Great Depression in America," he said.
"No one had any money then, so they built their own instruments. Not only guitars, but banjos, flutes, all sorts of things.
"These get their name because back in the day they just had cigar boxes lying around, so they already had half an instrument and they just had to put a neck on it.
"You don't have to make them out of cigar boxes any more. Me, I like to source mine from Australian timbers, create the neck, and off we go."
Albury builder Jacob Millar, who attended the festival with his children Flynn and Elka, said he was drawn to the event to explore sustainable building options.
"We're seeing what products are out here and opening our eyes to new technology," he said.
"The hemp-crete building has definitely caught my eye."
Over at the natural building tent, speaker Rachel Goldlust highlighted growing interest in alternative materials and construction methods.
"We all know the cost of housing is going up and we're also seeing a whole lot of volume builders going under," she said.
"So, we're encouraging people to basically get a bit more engaged in their housing so they can hopefully lower the cost, but can also have better energy and performance outcomes than what most conventional homes that are mass built are going to give you."
