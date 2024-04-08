The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Our say: Five Ways plan fuels a number of questions

April 9 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The OTR service station with Shell bowsers that opened in High Street, Wodonga. A similar set-up is being proposed for Lavington's Five Ways intersection. Picture by Mark Jesser
The OTR service station with Shell bowsers that opened in High Street, Wodonga. A similar set-up is being proposed for Lavington's Five Ways intersection. Picture by Mark Jesser

HOW many petrol stations does Albury-Wodonga need?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.