Our say: Five Ways plan fuels a number of questions

HOW many petrol stations does Albury-Wodonga need?
That question would have popped into many readers' heads as they took in news that South Australian fuel vendor OTR is planning to establish a service station at Lavington's Five Ways.
OTR and 7-Eleven have led the way in a recent boom in new refilling sites across the Twin Cities.
The former has two outlets in Wodonga, the most recent opening in High Street in March, and there are a trio of 7-Elevens south of the Murray River and one in Lavington.
All began trading after October 2021.
The city had rejected the proposal with concerns raised about traffic, noise and amenity.
Albury Council staff have already flagged some issues with the OTR proposed for the Five Ways and plans have been modified.
Community members now have their opportunity to provide a submission to the council, with the plans on display.
No doubt one of the big concerns will be how will cars enter and exit the service station which will border two of Albury's key arteries, Wagga and Union roads, which form the Five Ways.
Safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as traffic flow, will need to be adequately addressed.
OTR's parent company Peregrine Corporation has highlighted the enlivening of the dormant site as a benefit of its investment, pointing to it making the area safer.
There is merit to that, considering the block has been empty for some time and spasmodically used since 2016 after being home to Blacklocks and Spargo Motors.
However, the development of a medical hub on the nearby Mate Street-Union Road corner means there will be more foot and motor traffic for the council to factor in.
Of course the growth of petrol stations comes against the backdrop of the electric vehicle sector growing, which raises questions about Albury-Wodonga's bowser boom in the long term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.