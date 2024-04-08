Learning drills and building skills: Border girls run the football field

The overnight rain did not stop eager Border girls from having a taste of Australian rules football on Sunday, April 7.
Nearly 20 players aged from 12 through to their mid-30s joined the inaugural AFL Girls Development Day at Burrumbuttock Recreation Ground.
Event coordinator Ash Lindner said the day was a lot of fun, with "either constant squeals or infectious laughter" from the girls.
Mr Lindner said his daughter Savanah, 12, was first unsure whether she would enjoy the day, but on the car ride home her enthusiasm could not be hidden, telling him "oh Dad, I had so much fun!".
The program was put together by AFL NSW and Brock-Burrum Saints football club, to provide an opportunity for girls to break into the game.
Although not present, Murray Bushrangers coach Emma Mackie coordinated parts of the event, organising coaches to demonstrate different drills and exercises.
Successful Border footballers Jarod Koschitzke and Matt Seiter also made an appearance, assisting the girls with developing their skills, alongside representatives from AFL NSW.
The budding female footballers played a game of Australian rules at the end of the day, which Mr Lindner said was a highlight for some.
He said he could definitely see more events happening in the future to encourage women's participation in the sport.
"Just going on the girls' reaction, I wouldn't be surprised if they actually request it," he said.
He said a few of the girls were interested to start playing Australian rules and were hoping the development days became a regular occurrence.
"But if we run another several potentially follow-up days, word of mouth will spread, and the girls will have a lot more friends there knowing it was such a good day," he said.
"Who's to know where it could end up?"
The event was free and included a barbecue to finish the day.
