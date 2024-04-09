YOUR SAY: Great photos of ED opening, but some vital people missing

Yes, minister!
Great photos from the official opening of the new accident and emergency department at Albury Wodonga Health, Albury.
Just worried that there were no doctors or patients in the picture.
Sir Humphrey would be pleased!
Saturday's newspaper contained several articles about temperature and rainfall records and some rather extreme or unusual weather events, but the words "climate change" didn't appear at all.
On the front page there's a beef farmer who "could do with a drop" after the lowest March rainfall since 2018, and on page 6 there is news that March maximum temperatures were in the warmest 10 per cent across Victoria and southern NSW.
Later in the paper are reports of severe storms and intense rain in NSW and southern Queensland, and warnings about more on the way for much of NSW.
This is what climate change looks like, but failing to mention the consistent pattern keeps it under the radar and helps climate change deniers to pretend it's not happening.
The news that the government is appointing retired Air Force chief Mark Binskin to investigate Israel's killing of foreign aid workers last week is unwelcome, making Australia an accessory to this extraordinary war crime.
Israel's "investigation" into its own actions was not accepted by aid groups or the UN majority of nations for good reason, given the evidence for a targeted attack was so overwhelming.
The sight of a missile "bullseye" through the World Central Kitchen logo on the roof of one of the vehicles has sent a message to the whole world that says "We are using starvation as a weapon of war, and intend to go on doing so as long as our allies support us".
That support comes with weapons shipments alongside supportive political and media coverage, both of which have enabled Israel to pursue its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza to the point of mass starvation and death from disease.
It is past time to call Israel out, demanding not false excuses and apologies for crimes it intended to commit, but a complete halt to its military campaign and unrestricted access to supplies of food, water, medicines and fuel.
This must happen now, so that perhaps some of the starving millions in Gaza can have a little "feast" at the end of Ramadan and see a little light at the end of this terrible dark tunnel.
