The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Great photos of ED opening, but some vital people missing

By Letters to the Editor
April 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas speaks at the opening of the new emergency department at Albury hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas speaks at the opening of the new emergency department at Albury hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser

Opening pictures miss key people

Yes, minister!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.