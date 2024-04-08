'Gleeso' was great in goals as Myrtleford wins a thriller against United

Myrtleford Savoy goalkeeper Nathan Gleeson produced a sterling display as a 10-man outfit toppled Albury Wodonga Football Association league champions Albury United 2-0 on Sunday.
The Greens have won all three competitions during the last two years, toppling Myrtleford in a cracking Cup final last year.
But the visitors have a reasonable record against United in recent times and Gleeson played a pivotal role in the latest clash.
"We were up 2-0 when we had a player sent off with about 25-30 minutes left and Nathan was outstanding, he saved a penalty in the last 20 minutes, it was just sublime," delighted coach Jayden Vescio said.
"United really came at us, especially in the second half, their front three (including Melkie Woldemichael) are very good, but our defensive efforts late were outstanding, they probably should have scored at least one goal."
Matt Richardson opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half and Will Keenan added one in the second stanza.
"We were 3-2 down against Boomers (FC) with 20 to play a couple of weeks ago and we won 4-3, so this group is very resilient," Vescio praised.
Myrtleford will now play Wangaratta City in an FA Cup game on Wednesday night.
Elsewhere in AWFA division one, Albury Hotspurs blasted St Pats FC 7-0, Wodonga Diamonds belted Wangaratta City 5-1, Twin City Wanderers edged out Albury City 3-2 and Boomers FC toppled Melrose FC 2-0.
Twin City and Myrtleford remain unbeaten.
Meanwhile, Albury Hotspurs will contest the inaugural Riverina Cup women's final.
'Spurs are the only AWFA club - men or women - to contest the knockout competition and cruised to the decider with a 9-0 home caning of Yoogali FC on Sunday.
Rylee Steele scored three goals and Charlotte Laird added a double.
"The girls played a ripper game, they're really at the peak of their powers at the moment, it's excellent to watch really," coach Brad Howard enthused.
Ash Carty was outstanding on a wing, while Grace Rowland played superbly in defence and the midfield.
The Riverina Cup caters for clubs from AWFA, Football Wagga and Griffith and District Football Association.
Wagga's Henwood Park and Griffith's Hanwood will contest the other semi-final, with the grand final to be played at Wagga's Rawlings Park on Saturday, April 20.
Hotspurs had the weekend bye in AWFA division one women's.
Myrtleford Savoy toppled Albury United 2-0, Melrose FC defeated Boomers FC 5-3, Wangaratta City beat Wodonga Diamonds 6-0, while Albury City proved too strong for Twin City Wanderers 2-0.
