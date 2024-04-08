BROCK-BURRUM: Gains, losses, Q&A with Darcy I'Anson and prospects this season

WE SAY: Favourite son Darcy I'Anson will lead the Saints after the shock departure of Brendan Roberson on the eve of the season. Although it's never ideal taking over as coach so late in the off-season, you get the feeling I'Anson is the right man for the job. I'Anson is well respected not only internally but throughout the league. He was skipper of the Saints last year, a triple premiership player and has played more than 200 senior matches at his junior club. Despite his proven credentials, I'Anson faces a baptism of fire in his first season at the helm. Since 2010 the Saints have emerged as a powerhouse of the competition and have made finals every season, winning four flags to equal Osborne as the most premierships won during that period. To highlight the Saints' run of sustained success, even the Tigers missed playing finals in 2011 and 2015. But after a tumultuous off-season, the Saints' golden era may be finally drawing to a close. The departure of Harry Weaven, Keith Tallent, Jeremy Luff and Ronnie Boulton, who are in the Saints' top half-a-dozen players is a stinging blow. With no big name recruits and low numbers at training over the pre-season, it's inevitable that the Saints are on the slide and it would be a major surprise if they could keep their proud recent finals record intact this season. With minimal recruits, I'Anson will be forced to turn to youth to remain competitive with the thirds playing off in the grand final last year. But as with any youth policy there is a lot of pain before you see gains and it's hard to see the Saints finishing any higher than the bottom four and the wooden spoon a distinct possibility.