BROCK-BURRUM: Gains, losses, Q&A with Darcy I'Anson and prospects this season

Coach: Darcy I'Anson
Last year: Sixth (10-8)
Gains: Aden Clare, Billy Auldist, Liam Lisle, Zachery Butler, Aiden Heinrich, Justin Lawler, Kobie Rahilly
Losses: Harry Weaven, Keith Tallent, Max Tallent (North Albury), Jeremy Luff, Ron Boulton (Chiltern), Deky Yates, Luke Heagney (CDHBU), Josh O'Connor (Jindera)
Most recent finals appearance: 2023
Most recent flag: 2018
Captain: Yet to be appointed
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: It's hard to go past Holbrook. The Brookers have once again recruited well and look a strong chance to contest a third straight grand final.
Your likely top-six?: Holbrook, Osborne, Jindera, CDHBU, Lockhart and RWW Giants
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: I think Lockhart has flown under the radar and will be the biggest improver. They proved to be a bit of a surprise packet last year and have only gotten stronger. The Demons are well coached and have added some quality, so finals is a realistic goal which would be a fantastic achievement considering they were wooden spooners two years ago.
Best player in the competition?: Connor Galvin. Connor runs hard both ways and I don't think too many people would argue that he has been stiff not to win at least one Azzi medal considering his form over the past few seasons.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: I think Jordy Harrington returning to Lockhart will be huge for the Demons. Harrington is a good ball user who can hit the scoreboard and has previously proven that he is among the premier midfielders in the competition.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: We have signed a few university students that are showing some promising signs. At this early stage Kobie Rahilly looks the pick of them and I can't wait to see how his season unfolds. Dom Korzeniowski played thirds last year and won the league best and fairest and I'm hoping he can also have a big impact for us with his leg speed on a wing or across half-back.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Corey 'Busta' Pearce has been working hard on the track and looks set for a big season in the ruck for us.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: Previously I haven't had a lot to do with recruiting. This year we were late signing up a coach and were hit by a lot of departures. We have been able to pick up a few late recruits but it certainly has been a bit of an eye-opener in regards to how tough recruiting is.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: They haven't been great compared to previous years with between 20 to 30 players most nights. There have been a lot of different faces come through but a lot of blokes haven't been consistent. The last couple of weeks blokes have come out of the woodwork a bit, so that's been pleasing in regards to numbers.
What are your expectations this season?: I won't be putting a figure on the amount of games that we can win but it's always nice to win more matches than you lose. Like all clubs, we will strive to play finals but getting experience into our kids will be my main priority which will only benefit the club in years to come.
WE SAY: Favourite son Darcy I'Anson will lead the Saints after the shock departure of Brendan Roberson on the eve of the season. Although it's never ideal taking over as coach so late in the off-season, you get the feeling I'Anson is the right man for the job. I'Anson is well respected not only internally but throughout the league. He was skipper of the Saints last year, a triple premiership player and has played more than 200 senior matches at his junior club. Despite his proven credentials, I'Anson faces a baptism of fire in his first season at the helm. Since 2010 the Saints have emerged as a powerhouse of the competition and have made finals every season, winning four flags to equal Osborne as the most premierships won during that period. To highlight the Saints' run of sustained success, even the Tigers missed playing finals in 2011 and 2015. But after a tumultuous off-season, the Saints' golden era may be finally drawing to a close. The departure of Harry Weaven, Keith Tallent, Jeremy Luff and Ronnie Boulton, who are in the Saints' top half-a-dozen players is a stinging blow. With no big name recruits and low numbers at training over the pre-season, it's inevitable that the Saints are on the slide and it would be a major surprise if they could keep their proud recent finals record intact this season. With minimal recruits, I'Anson will be forced to turn to youth to remain competitive with the thirds playing off in the grand final last year. But as with any youth policy there is a lot of pain before you see gains and it's hard to see the Saints finishing any higher than the bottom four and the wooden spoon a distinct possibility.
PREDICTION: 12th
