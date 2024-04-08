'Chance to do what they love': Long-running graduate program open for 2024

Recent Border university graduates are encouraged to apply for a role at the Australian Taxation Office.
Applications are open in accounting, law, finance and commerce for the 2025 graduate program in Albury.
Acting assistant commissioner Celeste Breen said the opportunity enabled Border residents to establish their careers closer to home.
"It offers Albury locals the chance to do what they love in their home town rather than move to the city, joining a graduate program that has been successfully running in the Albury site for more than 20 years," she said.
Positions will be offered on a 12-month full-time basis, with opportunity for an ongoing role after completion.
Applicants will have successfully completed a qualification between 2020 and December 31, 2024.
"At the ATO we value diversity, curiosity and integrity, these are things we look for in our graduate applicants," Ms Breen said.
A starting salary of $70,280 is on offer, plus 15.4 per cent super.
The program is rotational, with the successful candidates spending time in different areas of their chosen field.
Graduates are set to have flexible working arrangements and access to a range of staff supports.
Participants of the program will work alongside experts, receive on-the-job training, build their skills and networks and have a dedicated career manager.
The assistant commissioner said the program was beneficial.
"The ATO's award-winning graduate program offers university graduates the opportunity to build a career that makes a difference to the lives of all Australians, and be part of a team that creates and delivers programs to support the community," she said.
The graduate program will begin early 2025 and applications close Thursday, April 11.
For further information, visit ato.gov.au/grad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.