LOCKHART: Gains, losses, Q&A with Abe Wooden and prospects this season

WE SAY: The arrival of Tom Keogh as coach has sparked a stunning turnaround at the Demons who went winless in 2022 to winning seven matches in his first season at the helm. Incredibly they were in finals contention with a month remaining before injuries and unavailability robbed the Demons of a fairytale finals berth. The Demons have once again improved their list with the return of Jordy Harrington a huge boost to their finals aspirations. Harrington was among the premier midfielders in the competition in his previous stint at the club and is a classy finisher who can also have an impact on the scoreboard. Several other signings by the Demons will add further depth to the list. The trip to Lockhart is one of the most dreaded in the Hume league for opposition clubs where the Demons have a habit of claiming a few big scalps with their home ground advantage. Their finals prospects have been further boosted with a friendly draw and with an ounce of luck the Demons can return to finals for the first time since 2009.