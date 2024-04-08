LOCKHART: Gains, losses, Q&A with Abe Wooden and prospects this season

Coach: Tom Keogh
Last year: Eighth (7-11)
Gains: Patrick Killalea, Brendon Downie, Brad Aylett, Tom Alexander, Syd Brockwell, Jordan Harrington
Losses: Patrick Mahr
Most recent finals appearance: 2009
Most recent flag: 2003
Captain: Tom Keogh
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: It's probably the tightest competition we've had for years and you could throw a blanket over quite a few sides. If I was forced to choose, I have a leaning towards Holbrook who have played in the past two grand finals and have been able to land a couple of high-profile recruits in Josh Kable and Cody Hewat.
Your likely top-six?: Lockhart, Osborne, Holbrook, RWW Giants, CDHBU and Howlong
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: I hope Lockhart but I'd say Jindrea will have to improve on last year with the list they have but with the competition being so even, it will be a tough ask.
Best player in the competition?: Jordan Harrington is primed for a big year but if I have to go outside Lockhart I'll go with Jared Lane from Howlong. Lane was probably our toughest match-up last year and is very versatile.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: Jordan Harrington is hard to go past while Josh Kable at Holbrook is also right up there.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Patty Killalea has had a huge pre-season and has a great footy brain and will make a massive difference this year.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Luke Argus has had a huge pre-season and is primed for a massive year.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: We have managed to have two pretty fruitful off seasons in a row which is pretty fortunate but it hasn't been easy and years in the making really. There's been countless phone calls and meetings from the recruitment committee. Hardest job in country footy in my opinion
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: 50 odd most nights which has been really pleasing compared to years gone past.
Have you recruited any hidden gems from the RAAF?: Yeah it's always a bit of a lucky dip when you recruit players from the RAAF but there looks to be a couple of handy recruits coming out this year which is pleasing.
What are your expectations this season?: In my opinion I think we have a good enough list to win a final but our focus will be to get off to a good start and gel together early in the season and reassess after that.
WE SAY: The arrival of Tom Keogh as coach has sparked a stunning turnaround at the Demons who went winless in 2022 to winning seven matches in his first season at the helm. Incredibly they were in finals contention with a month remaining before injuries and unavailability robbed the Demons of a fairytale finals berth. The Demons have once again improved their list with the return of Jordy Harrington a huge boost to their finals aspirations. Harrington was among the premier midfielders in the competition in his previous stint at the club and is a classy finisher who can also have an impact on the scoreboard. Several other signings by the Demons will add further depth to the list. The trip to Lockhart is one of the most dreaded in the Hume league for opposition clubs where the Demons have a habit of claiming a few big scalps with their home ground advantage. Their finals prospects have been further boosted with a friendly draw and with an ounce of luck the Demons can return to finals for the first time since 2009.
PREDICTION: Sixth
