MURRAY MAGPIES: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Liv Gallaway

Coach: Liv Gallaway.
Last season: Seventh.
Gains: Taniesha Leach (B-grade), Nakita Kearney (Darwin), Alyssa Wedemeyer.
Losses: Entire 2023 side. Hannah Azzi (Albury), Kiera Nicholson (Jindera).
Q&A with coach Liv Gallaway
How has your preseason been?
We've had really good numbers at training every week and have been training as a whole squad. We played in the preseason competition at J.C King Park and it was really great to have try out some different combinations on the court. We're really ready for the season to start.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Taniesha Leach, who is one of our shooters, has worked so hard during preseason to get her body right and get into the A-grade squad. I also think our defenders will be very tough match-ups for any team, we have some really good defenders in our side.
What are your expectations for this season?
I know everyone wants to play finals, and that's every coach's benchmark, but for me it's to win more games than we did last year. Being a new coach, being a new team, if we can win more than we did last year, that's a tick for me.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think Jindera and Howlong will definitely be up there. Being new to the Hume League, I'm not really sure what to expect from the other clubs.
We say: With a completely new-look side, the Magpies join a growing list of teams to enter the competition as an unknown force this season. Opportunities have opened up for the club's B-graders, while Kearney and Wedemeyer appear as new faces to the league. It will be interesting to see how the new side adapts, as Gallaway enters her first season as the helm.
Prediction: Seventh.
