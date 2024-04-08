MURRAY MAGPIES: Gains, losses, Q&A with Hayden Edwards and prospects this season

WE SAY: The Magpies are set to start a new era after struggling to win a match under coach Brett Argus where the club was winless in 2019, 2021 and last season and won three matches in 2022. Darwin recruit Dylan Dos Santos has been appointed as coach who played four matches with the league battlers last year. Dos Santos has attracted several other Darwin recruits including Michael Mummery who is set to be an excitement machine in the Hume league. Mummery has already produced several highlights over the pre-season matches and is a high-flyer who can take a spectacular mark, is also dangerous at ground level and has the ability to kick some freakish goals. The return of Spencer Jones is also significant after the classy midfielder has previously won two best and fairests at Urana Road and played several senior matches with O&M powerhouse Albury last year. Josh Senior has also returned to the club after a stint with Howlong and alongside Dos Santos the Magpies will have two reliable key defenders and will be a lot more difficult to score against this season. While finals remain a longshot for the Magpies, half-a-dozen wins is a realistic goal which should ensure they at least start climbing the ladder after several seasons in the doldrums.