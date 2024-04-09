RWW GIANTS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Kayla Robertson

Coach: Kayla Robertson.
Last season: Eleventh.
Gains: Erin Hogan (Henty), Lisa Holley, Courtney Emmerton (Murray Magpies), Katie Kelleher (returning), Isabelle Kreutzberger (B-grade).
Losses: Mel McLellan (year off), Ebony Williams (moved interstate), Stephanie Knock (B-grade).
Q&A with coach Kayla Robertson
How has your preseason been?
We had really good numbers at trials, which made for some headaches with selections, but everyone's shown really good camaraderie and is working hard to improve their skills.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Isabelle Kreutzberger, she's only 14 and it will be her first full season in A-grade. She played for us a handful of times last year and didn't look out of place, so I think she'll just go from strength to strength with more court time. Also Briana Higgins, she was our best and fairest and captain last year. She's looking super fit and was a standout in our practice match a few weeks ago.
What are your expectations for this season?
Definitely finals. Last season we didn't really discuss finals at all, we just got out there and put our best foot forward, but I think with another season together comes more expectation, improvement and consistency and hopefully a confidence to win more games.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
You can't go past Osborne, even without Sally Hunter. But I also think Jindera will be up there.
We say: The Giants have had plenty of luck with recruiting in the off-season as well as allowing opportunities for juniors to step up. With a mix of new and returning players, they should be able to build on their 2023 campaign, which saw them secure six wins. Robertson enters her second term at the helm.
Prediction: Ninth.
