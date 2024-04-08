Driver to be fined after crashing car down Beechworth embankment

A woman will receive a penalty notice after crashing her vehicle near Beechworth.
The driver was travelling on the Beechworth-Chiltern Road, near the Beechworth-Wodonga Road, about 2pm on Friday, April 5.
Her vehicle struck a barrier and crashed down an embankment before hitting trees.
She escaped injury.
Police believed the driver, who was a tourist, may have been travelling too fast for the corner and that inattention could have played a role in the crash.
Her car was destroyed and the woman will receive a fine for failing to have full and proper control of the vehicle.
There has been increased traffic on the road with the Beechworth-Wodonga Road again closing to remove a temporary bridge following works to repair a damaged culvert.
"To remove the bridge and complete repairs to the road surface, we will need to implement a full closure of Beechworth-Wodonga Road," a Regional Roads Victoria spokesman said.
"Beechworth-Wodonga Road will be closed to all traffic from April 2, 2024, for approximately two weeks to remove the Bailey bridge and complete roadworks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.