1100 marijuana brownies, cakes, cookies and oils found at North East home

Updated April 9 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Jenny Haysom was found with a huge haul of cannabis laced items at her Yarrawonga home in 2021. She had 15 kilograms of marijuana products. File photo
A commercial drug dealer found with more than 1000 marijuana laced muffins, gummies, oils, brownies, rum balls and chocolates, and a haul of loose cannabis and other drugs, has admitted to charges.

