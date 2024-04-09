1100 marijuana brownies, cakes, cookies and oils found at North East home

A commercial drug dealer found with more than 1000 marijuana laced muffins, gummies, oils, brownies, rum balls and chocolates, and a haul of loose cannabis and other drugs, has admitted to charges.
Jenny Haysom's Yarrawonga home on Dunlop Street was raided on December 13, 2021, after videos were posted on social media advertising the items for sale.
Officers found about 1100 items containing marijuana - a commercial quantity - including 275 pot cookies, 269 brownies, 105 rum balls, 156 oil capsules, 2.3 litres of butterscotch sauce, 24 bags of THC gummy strips, and 29 muffins.
Further bags contained 170 chocolates and two cakes, and officers also seized 16 joints and about half a kilogram of buds.
The total weight of the marijuana products was about 15 kilograms.
Police also found LSD, 23 ecstasy capsules, about 5.5 grams of cocaine, prescription pills and $5776 in cash.
Haysom's iPhone had videos, photos and messages relating to drug supply and notebooks had prices for the purchase and sale of the drugs.
The now 37-year-old admitted to selling substances, but not for profit, and admitted to making cannabis laced edibles.
She appeared in the Wangaratta County Court on Monday, April 8, where she pleaded guilty to commercial drug trafficking, drug possession and dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
The court heard during her police interview she "denied advertising drugs or drug-laced products as being for sale but did not contest the contents of her mobile phone suggesting otherwise".
Haysom was bailed after being charged.
The court heard she had a limited criminal history in both Victoria and NSW.
The 37-year-old will return to court on April 16 for further plea and sentence.
