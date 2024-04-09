The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Congratulations to Albury Swim Club members on top performances at titles

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 9 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Hogan with her nine medals at the Australian Age and MC Championships on the Gold Coast.
Mia Hogan with her nine medals at the Australian Age and MC Championships on the Gold Coast.
Albury High School's Sienna Toohey won two medals at last month's NSW Open Swimming Championships and has backed it up with gold at the national age titles.
Albury High School's Sienna Toohey won two medals at last month's NSW Open Swimming Championships and has backed it up with gold at the national age titles.

Albury Swim Club duo Mia Hogan and Sienna Toohey have starred at the Australian Age and MC (Multi-Class) Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.