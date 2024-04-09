Congratulations to Albury Swim Club members on top performances at titles

Albury Swim Club duo Mia Hogan and Sienna Toohey have starred at the Australian Age and MC (Multi-Class) Championships.
Toohey claimed her first national age gold in the 15 years 200m individual medley, while Hogan claimed seven gold and two silver medals in the 12-13 years MC category, smashing a host of records, on the Gold Coast.
"Mia's efforts set the club up for the meet," delighted Albury Swim Club coach Wayne Gould enthused.
"Mia will be in this same age group next year and the start means our club is sixth overall in Australia for points score."
Hogan is classified as a S13 athlete having been diagnosed with Stargardt's Disease, a rare genetic eye condition which causes progressive vision loss in the macula - the part of the retina needed for central vision.
The youngster has now finished her campaign.
However, Toohey has only just started.
The Albury High School student qualified third fastest for the difficult IM event, but smashed her personal best by more than four seconds to post a sizzling 2:16:65.
"I think Sienna surprised herself," Gould admitted.
"We hadn't done as much this year as we did last year in terms of 200m preparation, we were mainly working with the 50m and 100m (breaststroke), that's her strength."
Toohey was up against one of Queensland's batch of rising stars in Amelie Smith, an outstanding freestyler.
"We had to stay in touch with the butterfly and the backstroke, we thought from there if we could run her down in the breaststroke and head off into the freestyle leg with a lead, that would be ideal and that's exactly how it panned out," Gould explained.
"The other girl was hammering down on her, there was only a touch in it.
"Sienna doesn't like getting beaten, she just grits her teeth and she will do what it takes, she's got so much willpower, we're very lucky to have someone as talented as her."
Toohey and fellow Albury Swim Club member Isabelle Rae will now contest their strongest discipline - breaststroke - over 50m, 100m and 200m later in the week.
The championships run until Sunday.
