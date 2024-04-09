CULCAIRN: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Kim Graetz

Coach: Kim Graetz.
Last season: Sixth.
Gains: Ella Trevaskis (Ovens and Murray), Bobbie-Lee Sutherlan (returning), Tahleah Herekiuha (Brock-Burrum), Ruth Trevaskis (out of retirement).
Losses: All 2023 A-grade players. Olivia Brunner, Claudia Grogan (Ovens and Murray League).
Q&A with coach Kim Graetz
How has your preseason been?
We've had a really strong preseason. We did the preseason competition in Albury, which was fantastic and gave us a good chance to get used to the new rules and practice what that will look like for us. The camaraderie of the group is definitely starting to build, which is fantastic, and that feeds into the whole season. I'm really excited by what that means. I'm looking at a five year plan for this A-grade and what will happen over those years, so that's starting to build.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
I think 15-year-old Zara Honeywill is a beautiful player. It's her first year stepping up into the senior grades, but she has held her own in preseason against adults. I can't wait to see what she looks like in 12 months time. Another player I think you should keep an eye on is Bobbie-Lee. I don't think the league will know what to do with Bobbie when she gets going and it will be exciting to see Bobbie and Ella working as a duo.
What are your expectations for this season?
My aim with the girls is really for them to play their best netball, to gel as a team and to enjoy the game. If we can do those three things, we will have success as a club. If we get into the top eight we'd be happy about that, but I have no expectations of the girls other than playing each game and the rest will look after itself.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think Howlong will definitely be there, as well as Jindera, and I think the underdogs for the season will be the Giants.
We say: The Lions have entered a rebuilding phase after the departure of its 2023 side, with some players joining the Ovens and Murray League. They will take a young team on court this season with a focus on development. After making the top six last season and earning a shot at finals, it would unreasonable to expect them to replicate the same results this year with such a new-look side. Graetz steps up for her first season at the helm.
Prediction: Twelfth.
