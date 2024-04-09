CULCAIRN: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Kim Graetz

We've had a really strong preseason. We did the preseason competition in Albury, which was fantastic and gave us a good chance to get used to the new rules and practice what that will look like for us. The camaraderie of the group is definitely starting to build, which is fantastic, and that feeds into the whole season. I'm really excited by what that means. I'm looking at a five year plan for this A-grade and what will happen over those years, so that's starting to build.

