Fire restrictions end soon but CFA expects grass fire risk to remain

The North East fire danger period will end at 1am on Monday, April 15.
Restrictions will lift in Victorian municipalities including Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla, Indigo, Alpine, Towong and Falls Creek Alpine Resort.
The NSW statutory bush fire danger period ended on March 31, although fire restrictions were extended in the Mid-Western (April 14) and Snowy Monaro (April 30) local government areas owing to local conditions.
The Country Fire Authority expected the grass fire risk to remain across Victoria and asked people to remain alert and prepared.
CFA deputy chief officer North East Ross Sullivan said landowners would have the chance to burn off before winter arrived.
"We're seeing reduced fuel loads and those green shoots coming through, however residents should continue checking local conditions are safe before undertaking these activities," he said.
"We may still see some days of elevated fire risk, so please monitor hot, dry and windy days."
Landowners must still register their burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws, as well as EPA laws and applicable regulations.
Burn-offs can be registered online at firepermits.vic.gov.au or call 1800 668 511. If possible, landowners should also notify their neighbours and others nearby who may be sensitive to smoke so they can take necessary precautions.
"Registering your burn-off ensures that if smoke or fire is reported, the incident is crosschecked with our register, which prevents firefighters from unnecessarily responding," Mr Sullivan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.