Group Nine coaches eye off Young, Temora at season launch, Rose the man to beat

They might all be gunning for the same trophy, but there is one thing the Group Nine clubs can agree on, this year is going to be their toughest yet.
With movement and recruitment aplenty across the league, and the re-introduction of Brothers to the competition, captains and coaches are anticipating a high level of play in 2024.
Group Nine launched their season on Monday night, April 8, with each club represented at the Wagga RSL.
Reigning premiers Tumut continued to be on the opposition's minds, while runners-up Kangaroos are out to redeem a disappointing end to the 2023 season.
But strong recruiting across the competition means there are plenty of eyes on Young and last year's minor premiers Temora.
There were two clubs consistently named by the Group Nine coaches and captains as ones to watch, and they're no strangers to finals football.
After topping the ladder last year, Temora had a horror finals run, but consistency in their squad has the opposition worried.
Gundagai co-coach Blake Dunn said the Dragons can never be discounted.
"They're getting consistently better, I think they were probably let down a little bit with how the draw shook out for them leading into semis last year, but they've recruited a few positions that they needed," Dunn said.
Hearing of injury in the side, Dunn said it might be their downfall early in the run, but at full strength, they're looking good.
Albury's Justin Carney was also confident Temora will be a re-occurring threat, thanks to consistency in the group and Josh McCrone's leadership.
"Josh is a good coach, a smart player, I think they've kept the most people too," Carney said.
Incoming Young captain-coach Tom Giles echoed Dunn's comments on Temora, but admitted this is the toughest line-up he's seen across the competition.
Kangaroos, he said, continue to be a looming threat with captain-coach Nathan Rose continuing to strengthen the side.
"You can never write Rosey and Wagga off, but I do think Albury will be a big side this year," Giles said.
"Those three are the pinpoint ones who will be up there, and hopefully us."
Outside of last year's minor premiers, it was Young who consistently came up across the evening.
The Cherrypickers have secured some big signings for this season, including NSW Cup player Lachlan Gales and Glebe duo Devon Makoare-Boyce and Che Hyslop.
Tumut's Tom Jeffrey said they're ones to watch.
"Young has definitely bought well, it'll be interesting to see how they go," Jeffrey said.
Kangaroos' Nathan Rose, Brothers' Jordan Little, Southcity's Cleveland McGhie, and Junee's Damian Willis added to the contingent of coaches tagging Temora and Young as the two to beat.
McGhie is hopeful for a strong outing in his inaugural season as Bulls coach, with increased expectations and a new approach, he believes they'll be climbing the ladder in no time.
Dual John Hill medallist and returning Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was the name on everyone's minds when reflecting on the biggest individual threat in the competition.
Rose signed on with Kangaroos after his 2022 premiership win with Gundagai and took the club straight into a grand final.
There wasn't a man in attendance that didn't bring his name up.
"You've always got to look at Rosey and Wagga, he's been there done that a fair few times, had the grand final last year, I think him and Justin (Carney) and his side down there in Albury are going to be pretty good," Giles said.
"It's hard to go past Nathan Rose honestly, he's been in the competition for a while but he's so good, he does it every week, he just gets better," Little concurred.
Jeffrey also brought up the captain-coach, who he is hoping to shut down in their round one match-up.
"Nathan Rose is always an obvious choice, we've got him this week and so it'll be interesting to see but we'll do our best to contain him," he said.
But for McGhie, while Rose will always be a threat, he'll be careful not to allow his side to become too focused on one man.
"If you look at teams like Kangaroos, if you focus on Nathan Rose, and not the rest of the team, you've got smart players who will pick you apart. Often people forget that Nath can do what he can do because of his middles, what (James) Smart sets up, having a good fullback, it's no different to other clubs too," he said.
Willis also marked Rose alongside Temora's Josh McCrone for their football wits.
"Josh McCrone, he's a very very smart footballer, Nathan Rose is definitely smart as well, a good kicking game on both of them, they've been the premier players for our competition for the past couple of years," he said.
New recruits and returning favourites have caught their coaches' eyes ahead of this weekend's first games.
Gundagai's Dunn has been pleased with Southcity recruit James Morgan's first pre-season with the club.
"He represented Country last year and he's fitted in really well, I think he'll be a great asset for the club," Dunn said.
Across in Young, club junior Jayke Hogan has been catching Giles' eye while the return of Nayah Freeman is boding well for the side.
Hogan returns to the first grade side after injury last year but has had impressive pre-season performances.
"(Jayke Hogan) looked good at West Wyalong knockout and the trials we've had. We've also got Nayah Freeman, he's come back, he didn't play last year but he looks stronger than ever, he's a big body out there and will be a bit hard to stop hopefully," Giles said.
Down at the border, Robert Meeks has joined Thunder with a "spark" in his step, says Carney.
Trey King will step into first grade from Tumut's under-18 side. The teenager already has top grade experience, playing senior rugby union and Jeffrey says he knows how to take a hit.
Alongside him, Michael Clark returns to the side for the first time since 2019.
"He's returned to play and he looks bigger, stronger, and his body is probably a bit healthier than he was back then, and Malik Aitken he's set up for a big year at fullback," Jeffrey said.
Backing up from a big year in 2023, Rose said James Hay was continuing on an upwards trajectory.
"He had an unreal season last year but I think once again he'll improve this second year around," he said.
Cross-town rivals Brothers are hoping their French signing Melvin Quiroga will impress on the park as much as he has during pre-season.
"He's lightning quick and it'll be good to watch him in action I think," Little said.
Meanwhile at Southcity, the removal of coaching pressure from Kyle McCarthy is freeing him to focus on his own game.
An increased leadership group has also been pushing players to perform better than before.
"For someone like Doc (Kyle McCarthy) not having to focus or worry about the coaching aspect of the game, that helps him out, and I think with the rest of the leadership group being there, it means they're more accountable to their performance and what the leadership group has done for players around them is really significant," McGhie said.
Junee's new hooker Joel Munro is looking "silky" on the field, and combined with half Tim Crellin they've brought a welcomed calming presence to the team.
"They're Defence force guys and they've brought a lot of structure and routine for our team and levelheadedness which is really good too," Willis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.