Broken down car set on fire at Bonegilla, detectives investigating

A broken down car has been torched while on a roadside.
Fire crews were called to the Murray Valley Highway at Bonegilla about 11pm on Monday, April 8.
A 2015 model Kia, which wasn't reported stolen, had been on the side highway since Easter.
The burning NSW registered car was extinguished.
A small section of grass was also burnt.
Police were notified of the incident, which occurred near Mahers Road.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the circumstances of the blaze.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
