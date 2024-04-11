Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 13-14

Hundreds of households in the township will take part in the Jindera Community Garage Sale, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary and supports the work of Rural Care Link. The number of houses participating in this annual event has increased from fewer than 40 sites in 1999 to about 80 house sites now. The Jindera Community Garage Sale started in 1999 and was run by the Jindera Museum for the first three years. Maps for garage sale enthusiasts ($2) will be available at the Jindera Hub with the event officially kicking off at 8am.