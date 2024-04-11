The Border Mail
Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 13-14

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 11 2024 - 11:00am
Hold your horses, the Man From Snowy River Bush Festival returns to Corryong this weekend.
Hold your horses, the Man From Snowy River Bush Festival returns to Corryong this weekend.

RIDE UP

Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, Corryong, Saturday, April 13, 7am to midnight and Sunday, April 14, 7am to 4pm

The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival brings people together to celebrate traditional Australian bush heritage in a beautiful, largely untouched landscape. Visitors to Corryong find the setting mostly unchanged from Banjo Paterson's visit; the mountain ranges are just as spectacular, the valleys as beautiful and the fast-running rivers as dramatic. Steeped in tradition, the street parade on Saturday (10.30am to 11.30am) is led by Riley's Riders as they return to Corryong from their week-long journey across the mountains. Historic machinery and vehicles, children, entertainers featured at the festival, ute muster participants, emergency services, colours and characters are all featured in the parade.

