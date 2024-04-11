Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 13-14

The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival brings people together to celebrate traditional Australian bush heritage in a beautiful, largely untouched landscape. Visitors to Corryong find the setting mostly unchanged from Banjo Paterson's visit; the mountain ranges are just as spectacular, the valleys as beautiful and the fast-running rivers as dramatic. Steeped in tradition, the street parade on Saturday (10.30am to 11.30am) is led by Riley's Riders as they return to Corryong from their week-long journey across the mountains. Historic machinery and vehicles, children, entertainers featured at the festival, ute muster participants, emergency services, colours and characters are all featured in the parade.
Revolution Theatre Productions will present its adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 1984 play and 1992 film, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, at Albury Entertainment Centre. Having recently moved to the Border from Canberra, Garrett Kelly makes his Albury stage debut as Scott Hastings opposite Jacqui McMahon as Fran. The stage show features songs from the 1992 hit film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as new songs from acclaimed artists and composers such as Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The dazzling show runs until Saturday, April 20.
Experience magic shows, night sky storytelling, interactive music making, light and film projections and glow in the dark drawing in Wodonga. Even take a selfie in your very own hot air balloon! Limelight 3.0 is a free, family-friendly event that entices, delights and expands the imagination. Combining the creative skills and ideas that intersect art practice, science experiments and light displays, follow the trail around Gateway Village Lagoon and discover a world of experimentation. Limelight began in 2018 followed by Limelight 2.0 in 2022. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic blanket and picnic dinner from home or support the food outlets. It's an alcohol-free event. No pets.
Hundreds of households in the township will take part in the Jindera Community Garage Sale, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary and supports the work of Rural Care Link. The number of houses participating in this annual event has increased from fewer than 40 sites in 1999 to about 80 house sites now. The Jindera Community Garage Sale started in 1999 and was run by the Jindera Museum for the first three years. Maps for garage sale enthusiasts ($2) will be available at the Jindera Hub with the event officially kicking off at 8am.
Aussie Night Markets are back in Albury. There is a special neon theme this weekend. Enjoy international street food stalls, gourmet food trucks and trailers with a dedicated dessert section. Kids rides and jumping castles, carnival and sideshow games. $30 unlimited kids rides' wristband. Music until late. No pets allowed.
This year's Youth Week theme is Express, Empower and Get Loud! HiveFest is an outdoor celebration including a free community barbecue, activities such as cartooning and art, music and local youth services. This event is open to all ages.
Do Saturday night right with live music! Join the Bad Knees for some twangy rock 'n' roll this weekend. Catch them at Wodonga Birallee Tavern from 7.30pm.
This is a car and bike show with a difference. Participants are encouraged to bring their car or bike and display it on the banks of Lake Anderson, just a short stroll to Chiltern's historic streetscape. Set up a picnic by the lake or take a leisurely stroll to one of the food outlets in nearby Conness Street. Enthusiasts can share details of their vehicle without a hint of competition. Proceeds go to the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. The event celebrates the memory of motoring enthusiasts John Jameson, Kelvin Duke and Bruce Gibbens, all dedicated supporters of the Chiltern Cancer Cruise.
A celebration of an iconic artist, Back to Black tells the extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing her struggles with global fame, the film honours Winehouse's artistry, wit and honesty as it explores her inner demons.
Here's something for the under-12s! Games and prizes. Entry: $5 a child. Parents are welcome to stay. Canteen facilities are available. Bookings required with Glen at 0402 459 321.
