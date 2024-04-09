Let it snow! Popular alpine resort records first snowfall for the year

A taste of winter was felt at Falls Creek Tuesday morning with the resort reporting their first sight of snow.
Nearly two centimetres of snow was recorded on April 9, but it was enough to leave snow-goers feeling excited about the coming season.
"It is fantastic to see snow falling in Falls Creek this morning," Falls Creek Ski Lifts general manager Richard Phillips said.
"With only nine weeks till our opening day and less until we start making snow ahead of winter it's great to see the temperatures dropping and snow falling.
"The village is looking beautiful with a dusting of snow and ready to welcome guests back to the resort on June 8."
Temperatures fell to minus 1 and reached a high of 3 degrees Celsius at Falls Creek on Tuesday, April 9.
The forecast will continue to remain cold, with Thursday and Friday both predicted to only reach 9 degrees.
"Snow also fell at the Victorian ski resorts, initially settling to about 1600 metres above sea level," Weatherzone said.
Falls Creek will be open for skiing and boarding from Saturday, June 8, the King's Birthday long weekend.
