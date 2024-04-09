Police recover large amount of ice during North East vehicle search

A man has been charged with drug trafficking after police recovered a large amount of ice from a vehicle in Barnawartha North.
Officers pulled over a car on the Murray Valley Highway about 2.30am on Wednesday, April 10.
They searched the vehicle and allegedly found a traffickable quantity of methamphetamine.
A 43-year-old Blighty man was taken into custody and charged with drug possession and trafficking.
He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said it was a good result.
"It's another good example of our front-line members being visible, being out on the road at all times of the day and night," he said.
"It's very pleasing to remove a significant quantity of drugs out of the community.
"It's a really good result."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.