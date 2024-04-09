The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police recover large amount of ice during North East vehicle search

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 10 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allegedly found a large amount of ice in a vehicle at Barnawartha North on Wednesday morning. File photo
Police allegedly found a large amount of ice in a vehicle at Barnawartha North on Wednesday morning. File photo

A man has been charged with drug trafficking after police recovered a large amount of ice from a vehicle in Barnawartha North.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.