'Healthy pipeline of women': Push for female voices to be heard

Aspiring politicians and young women of all diversities and ages will have the chance to amplify their voices for a good cause.
That's why Women for Election Australia, in conjunction with the NSW government, is conducting workshops to equip and inspire women to run for local government elections, with a stop in Albury.
The roadshow will focus on equipping women with the tools they need to confidently run for election.
Chief executive of Women For Election Australia Licia Heath said there was a push for more women to make decisions in the country when it came to politics.
"It's so important to maintain the discussion," she said.
"We're thrilled to bring our training to the community of Albury.
"You've got to maintain a healthy pipeline of women who are interested in engaging in politics and running for all levels of government and across the political spectrum as well."
Ms Heath said the workshop on Friday, April 12, at the Albury Entertainment Centre would be free, ensuring all women have access to knowledge no matter their circumstances.
"We want to decrease the barriers to entry," she said.
She said what she loved most about the workshops was the broad base of diverse women.
"That's diversity by cultural heritage, geography, skill sets, and industries," she said.
"What we cover is very opaque, which is how you'd run for public office.
"The more transparent we make it, the more likely, particularly women are to step into it as well, and that's what we found.
"On the day, we go through the full A to Z of everything that you need to know if you want to run a campaign or if you want to help another woman, or maybe you just want to be a more informed individual when it comes to politics in Australia."
Ms Heath said the Women for Election team would also be releasing a digital product called "Campaign in Your Pocket" next month.
"The product will ensure that women continue to have access to our educational material for their campaigns," she said.
Women make a difference every day, whether they are managing a sporting team, chairing the regional business chamber, or are presidents of the school, Ms Heath said.
"We know from our program that this difference can be even bigger, as the highly transferable skills that come with each role make these women incredible candidates for local, state, or federal government," she said.
"And what I love more than anything is seeing the light go off in someone in relation to the skills that women exhibit every day in our communities."
