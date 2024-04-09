WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Criminal with stars on her face sought by police

Albury police are seeking help to find a woman with distinctive stars on her face as part of Warrant Wednesday.
Shannon James, 44, is one of several people being sought in the region.
The 44-year-old, who is well known to officers, has multiple face tattoos and piercings.
Her lips are also tattooed.
She is known to frequent the Border and has a warrant out for her her arrest.
Michael Betts, 48, is also being sought.
The 48-year-old has links to the wider Albury region.
He has multiple warrants out.
Brianna Grant is also being sought.
The 35-year-old lives on the Border.
Jason Collins is also being sought.
The 30-year-old lives in the Albury region.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Wodonga police are also appealing for public assistance to locate Jason Kirkham.
"A warrant has been issued for the 35-year-old," a spokesman said.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
