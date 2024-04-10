Albury policeman learns fate after dangerous car chase through streets

An Albury policeman who led his fellow officers on a dangerous pursuit has been ordered to receive counselling and psychological treatment.
Senior Constable Damien Howells, who has been on sick leave due to psychological issues, fled officers in his Mitsubishi Triton.
His colleagues headed to his North Albury home to serve documents on December 15 last year.
They spotted the 36-year-old's car on Yensch and Regina avenues and he initially slowed down and moved over.
He sped off and turned onto Fairview Drive and hit about 80kmh in a 50kmh zone.
A pursuit was initiated at 8.06am as he sped off on Logan Road before speeding up the wrong side of Burrows Road, past Glenroy Public School.
He had travelled the wrong way through a roundabout and an oncoming car had to take immediate action to avoid a crash.
Police terminated the pursuit.
The chase followed an incident on November 29 last year where Howells verbally abused his bosses while outside his home.
A highway patrol inspector and senior sergeant attended amid concerns for his welfare and Howells repeatedly got in the inspector's face.
"Don't get in my face Damien or you'll get yourself locked up," the inspector said.
Howells warned the inspector to "get off my f---ing property and take that little short f---ing midget with you" while pointing at the senior sergeant.
"Your three little stars don't mean f---ing s--- to me," he told the inspector before calling him a "corrupt f---".
Police had to perform several defensive manoeuvres for their safety.
During a later arrest, Howells spat on a detective's shoe and was taken for a mental health assessment.
He had told a psychologist he wanted to stab the inspector to death "and watch the life leave his eyes".
His boss was so concerned, he sought a safety order in court.
Fears of Howells' homicidal ideation were flagged.
The officer, who joined the force in Albury in 2009, has admitted to six charges and was sentenced in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, April 9.
He received a nine-month jail term, which will be served in the community rather than in a prison.
He must refrain from using drugs or alcohol.
Howells was banned from driving for a year and must accept counselling and psychological or psychiatric treatment as directed for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.