Man accused of torching former Lavington motel site back in court

A man accused of torching a former Lavington motel site will return to court next month.
Luke Anthony Tyrell was arrested a short time after allegedly setting fire to the former Coach House Motel on July 31, 2023.
Fire crews had been called to the premises, which was being used for private rentals, about 11am.
Buildings at the site were extensively damaged.
Tyrell was arrested at a Lavington home and faces charges including arson, drug possession, break-and-enter, property damage, and stalking.
He was bailed the following month and remains on bail.
Tyrell's matter returned to Albury Local Court on Tuesday, April 9, with the case adjourned to May 14.
