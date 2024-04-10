The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hawks have a 'problem' that most district league clubs can only dream about

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 10 2024 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks coach Zac Fulford had a long night at the selection table last Thursday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Hawks coach Zac Fulford had a long night at the selection table last Thursday night. Picture by James Wiltshire

Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Zac Fulford has made a startling revelation that more than 20-players missed out on selection for its season opener against Yackandandah last weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.