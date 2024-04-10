Hawks have a 'problem' that most district league clubs can only dream about

Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Zac Fulford has made a startling revelation that more than 20-players missed out on selection for its season opener against Yackandandah last weekend.
Dwindling numbers in reserve grade football is a common trend at most district league football clubs with the Hawks one exception and have enough numbers to field two reserve grade sides.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek has always boasted plenty of player numbers with its close proximity to Wodonga and being a powerhouse of the competition, a powerful recruiting magnet.
But even Fulford was taken by surprise by the club's abundance of numbers when he sat down with his selection committee last Thursday night for the first time since he was appointed coach.
"I know it's hard to believe but we had more than 20-players that we couldn't give a game to last week," Fulford said.
"We had a stack of guys who arrived at pre-season training late in the piece, so we had to priotise the guys who had done the bulk of the work over the summer.
"So selection wasn't easy.
"We have a surplus of guys at the minute who have trained really well over the past fortnight... but we just couldn't fit them all in."
Fulford was previously playing coach of Tallangatta who he led to the flag in 2015 after they defeated the Hawks in extra time.
He also has O & M coaching experience with Wodonga after crossing to Martin Park in 2017 where he served as both an assistant coach and coach until the end of 2020.
Fulford said it was a credit to the Hawks' hard working committee who have a reputation as one of the best run football clubs in district league circles to be able to attract so many players.
"It's a credit to lots of people involved in the club that have worked hard for a long time to generate a club that people want to come and play for," he said.
"As far as a solution going forward to fitting all the players in... I don't have an answer.
"It's difficult because players don't want to play at another club because they want to play alongside their mates at Kiewa.
"I think that number will come down in the next couple of weeks with a few injuries and unavailability... so it will level out a little bit."
The Hawks were missing several senior regulars who played in last year's grand final loss against Chiltern including Mitch Paton, Caleb Beattie and Jordyn Croucher.
Tim Kindellan is also working himself back to full match fitness.
"We still have got three or four senior regulars who all missed out with injury," Fulford said.
"I hope to see them back in the side in the next two to three weeks."
The Hawks started the season with a comfortable 28-point victory over flag contender Yackandandah under lights at Coultson Park last weekend.
They face Chiltern on Saturday in a replay of last year's grand final where the Swans were able to snatch a thrilling three point win after trailing by three goals at the last break.
Both sides are expected to progress deep into the September action again this season with the winner on Saturday to assume the early flag favourite tag.
