Tallangatta high school broken into, graffiti left inside building

Police are investigating a break-in at Tallangatta Secondary College, with offenders graffitiing inside a building.
A storage site at the school was forced open, possibly using a jemmy bar or screwdriver, between midnight and 12.30am on Monday.
The offenders left graffiti inside the storage building during the April 8 incident.
Police have attended the scene and are investigating the incident.
Officers seek information about those involved.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6071 2204.
In other police news, officers have charged a Wodonga man over an alleged false report about a Massey Ferguson hay baler worth $78,000.
The machine was reported stolen from a Tallangatta South property and has been recovered.
