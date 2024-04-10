The Border Mail
Tallangatta high school broken into, graffiti left inside building

By Blair Thomson
April 10 2024 - 2:00pm
A storage building at Tallangatta Secondary College was targeted on April 8. Picture supplied
A storage building at Tallangatta Secondary College was targeted on April 8. Picture supplied

Police are investigating a break-in at Tallangatta Secondary College, with offenders graffitiing inside a building.

