The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Family in tears as driver who killed bike rider jailed for six months

Updated April 10 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Sturgess, pictured in black near Wodonga court on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's sentencing.
Abby Sturgess, pictured in black near Wodonga court on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's sentencing.

A young driver who killed a cyclist while distracted by her phone, and lied to police about using the device, has been jailed for at least six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.