Family in tears as driver who killed bike rider jailed for six months

A young driver who killed a cyclist while distracted by her phone, and lied to police about using the device, has been jailed for at least six months.
Abby Sturgess struck Tony Reeckman, 59, on the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road about 8.11am on January 27, 2023.
There was no evidence of braking and her phone was in use before the crash, with Instagram on the screen at the time of the impact.
Sturgess performed CPR on Mr Reeckman, who was hit at a speed of between 79kmh and 87kmh and thrown over the car's roof.
He had been thrown 25 metres and he died at the scene.
The now 23-year-old driver claimed the sun had been in her eyes at the time, which was disproved.
She had failed to spot Mr Reeckman, despite his bike having a flashing red light.
Checks showed she had been sending and receiving Snapchat messages before the crash, and the Wodonga County Court heard she had been distracted by her phone for a prolonged period.
She told police she hadn't been using her phone and told those at the scene the dazzling sun had impacted her ability to see the cyclist.
Questions were raised in the court about the nurse's level of remorse and admission of her phone use.
While Sturgess admitted in court to using the device before the crash, a psychologist told the court on Wednesday, April 10, that Sturgess told her she collided with the victim while she put a sun visor down.
When asked if Sturgess had disclosed being distracted, psychologist Rebecca Fakhri replied "no".
Checks showed her sun visor was up after the crash, and a witness said they hadn't been affected by the sun.
Prosecutor Ben Kerlin said Sturgess showed a "wilful disregard for the safety of other road users", while lawyer Jo Swiney said her client was a young offender who was remorseful and had good prospects of rehabilitation.
Ms Swiney said jail would exacerbate the mental health issues her client had experienced since the crash, including PTSD.
Judge Peter Rozen said Sturgess had engaged in "prolonged and persistent" phone use while driving before the impact.
He said bike riders were particularly vulnerable road users and driving safely was an important responsibility for all motorists.
The judge noted Sturgess had lied to police about using her phone, which he said was a "panicked attempt to avoid responsibility".
Judge Rozen noted she had also told Ms Fakhri she wasn't using her phone and had claimed the sun was in her eyes.
Sturgess had lived in Rutherglen at the time of her offence, but moved to Wangaratta following publicity of the incident.
Judge Rozen imposed a maximum jail term of 16 months.
Sturgess was also banned from driving for 18 months.
Family members were in tears and hugged in court when Sturgess was sentenced.
