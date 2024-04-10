'I can't believe that I've done this': Hugh aces second charity tournament

At just 11 years old, Hugh Bergin decided to take his love for tennis and use it to support a cause close to his heart.
Hugh held the second Racquets Against Breast Cancer tournament at Wahgunyah Tennis Club on Sunday, March 24.
The Wahgunyah resident raised more than $3500 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, adding to the money raised in his inaugural event in 2023.
"I did it because my mum's mum died of breast cancer and I didn't want anyone else to have to go through that pain," Hugh said.
"So I decided to raise as much money as I could doing a tennis tournament and just hoping no one else has to go through that."
About 40 players took to the tennis court in a graded round robin event.
There was a cake stall, face painting and sausage sizzle, with more than 70 people also turning up on the day to support the cause.
"I'm very proud and I can't believe that I've done this," Hugh said.
"I've had so many weird ideas, but this one, it happened."
Hugh has been playing tennis since he was four and said his community got behind him on the day.
"We had four courts running, two of them are not even meant to be a tennis court!" he said.
With the support of his family, he hopes to continue to make it an annual event.
Hugh's father, Sean Bergin, said Hugh had "a heart of gold" and made him "a very proud dad."
Hugh won the C grade event, but that wasn't the only stand-out moment of the tournament.
"My favourite part about the day was probably when we did the raffle, we had so many amazing prizes and so many people won," he said.
Hugh's brother Will Bergin, 10, also helped him co-ordinate the day and played in the tournament.
"I am really proud of him for doing this for our mum's mum," Will said.
