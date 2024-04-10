Late cyclist's loved ones hope some good can come from tragic crash

Family members of a cyclist killed by a distracted driver have welcomed the sentence imposed in a Wodonga court, and hope some good can come from the tragedy.
Abby Sturgess was jailed for a minimum of six months on Wednesday, April 10, after she killed rider Tony Reeckman.
The 23-year-old had been distracted by her phone and hit the 59-year-old cyclist on the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road at Lilliput on January 27, 2023.
There was no evidence of emerging braking and despite denials, checks showed she had been using Snapchat and Instagram in the moments before the fatal collision.
A large number of Sturgess' family members cried and consoled each other in court when it became apparent the 23-year-old was being jailed by Judge Peter Rozen.
Sturgess dropped her head when told a custodial sentence was the only possible outcome in the case, and Sturgess' mother held her head in her hands and cried in the packed courtroom.
Outside court, the late man's siblings Barbara and Peter Reeckman, and his partner Deb Enshaw, welcomed the sentence.
They did not express any ill will to Sturgess and hoped she would serve her time and move on with her life.
"I'm glad that she got a short custodial sentence," Ms Enshaw said.
"I think the crime warranted a custodial sentence, if nothing else for a deterrent.
"I hope she can do her sentence and get on with her life.
"It's a horrible situation.
"There's no winners in this case, everyone's lost something.
"We've lost a lot.
"I didn't know what to expect today, but I think overall we're satisfied with it."
Ms Enshaw said deterring others from using their phones behind the wheel was the only possible positive in the case.
"You kill someone on the road (from) your own lack of attention, there's got to be a deterrent," she said.
"Cyclists' lives matter too.
"It's not fair if there's not (a deterrent)."
Ms Reeckman said Judge Rozen had been "fair and considered" in his sentencing.
"I don't think there's any good outcome," she said.
"Nothing's going to bring Tony back and she's really done something that's potentially ruined her life.
"I just hope that she can get back on track.
"It was just a really difficult day for everybody."
Judge Rozen noted many of the drivers before court on a charge of dangerous driving causing death were young.
"One of the most important responsibilities we all have when we get behind the steering wheel is to take appropriate care for other road users.
"Cyclists are a vulnerable category of road user for obvious reasons.
"Other young drivers must be made aware of the very serious consequences that they will suffer if their manner of driving causes the death of another road user. "This will be the case even where such a driver is unaffected by alcohol or other drugs.
"Serious driving offences often involve offenders who, like you, are young, are of generally good character and who have excellent prospects for rehabilitation."
Sturgess will be able to apply for parole in October.
She was sentenced to a maximum term of 16 months and lost her licence for 18 months.
"I have set an unusually short non-parole period in reflection of your youth and your rehabilitation prospects," the judge said.
"I have also taken into account the evidence about your mental health condition and treatment needs."
Two Wodonga policemen led Sturgess away on Wednesday afternoon to start her sentence.
