The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Late cyclist's loved ones hope some good can come from tragic crash

Updated April 11 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara and Peter Reeckman, and Deb Enshaw, hope some good can come from the death of their brother and partner at the hands of a distracted driver.
Barbara and Peter Reeckman, and Deb Enshaw, hope some good can come from the death of their brother and partner at the hands of a distracted driver.

Family members of a cyclist killed by a distracted driver have welcomed the sentence imposed in a Wodonga court, and hope some good can come from the tragedy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.