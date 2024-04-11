THEN AND NOW: All bridges between the Twin Cities washed away in 1917

From a report on October 9, 1917: For the last three or four months the low-lying land between the border towns of Albury and Wodonga has been almost continuously under water, 150 points (about 53 millimetres) were registered here on Thursday and Friday and heavier falls were recorded higher up the river, causing all rivers to rise simultaneously. Residents of Bonegilla, Bethanga, Talgarno and the Murray Valley were cut off from railway facilities. Some of the oldest residents claim this to be the highest flood since 1870. Men have been engaged constantly keeping logs and other floating debris from accumulating against the railway bridges.

