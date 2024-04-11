WEATHER WATCH: New month noteworthy for April showers and first snowfalls

Further north, Goondiwindi recorded 136 millimetres in three days, the wettest for April also since 1988. Over in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, Broome, after a very dry December to February period of only 23 millimetres, recorded well above normal rainfall of 140 millimetres during March. The period December to February 1987-1988 was also very dry at Broome, then heavy rain did fall during March 1988. Alice Springs with 226 millimetres had its wettest March since 1988. The rest of 1988 was rather wet with a mild wet winter and early spring. October 1988 itself was dry and hot but November and December were very wet, particularly in Victoria.