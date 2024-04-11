The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Column

WEATHER WATCH: New month noteworthy for April showers and first snowfalls

By Peter Nelson
April 11 2024 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The active cold front this week brought the first snowfalls of the season to alpine resorts, including at Falls Creek. Picture supplied
The active cold front this week brought the first snowfalls of the season to alpine resorts, including at Falls Creek. Picture supplied

The first week of April has been noteworthy for heavy rainfalls, at first in central Victoria and Gippsland with Melbourne and suburbs recording their wettest April day since 1977.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.