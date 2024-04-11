The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Transformed travel': Big demand for cheap V/Line tickets exposed in data

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 12 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the tens of thousands of people who have travelled on the North East line since the introduction of cheap fares exit a train service at Albury railway station. Picture by Ted Howes
Some of the tens of thousands of people who have travelled on the North East line since the introduction of cheap fares exit a train service at Albury railway station. Picture by Ted Howes

Nearly 450,000 passengers have travelled on the Albury train line in the first 12 months of discounted V/Line rail fares.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.