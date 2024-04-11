'If you're not here, you're not learning': Border school's push to get kids in class

Last year, nine-year-old Kobi Pettit-George was coming to school "on and off" and was sometimes arriving late.
Lavington East Public School's attendance coach Carla Humbley, created a plan to encourage Kobi to join his friends in the classroom.
"We did a chart, we put some stickers on it and then we made it so that we would do week-to-week," she said.
"So the goal was to come a week and then at the end, we'd definitely get a prize and a reward which Kobe loved.
"He did it and I think it really helped just for me to touch base with him every week and just to see where he's at just to check in on him."
In 2023, Kobi went from having an attendance rate of 63 per cent in term one, to 93 per cent in term four.
The Year 4 student now enjoys coming to school and spending time in the playground.
"I like coming to school to play with my friends," he said.
The school has a team that monitors the children's attendance each fortnight.
"My role is to touch base with the students that are probably not doing the best in coming to school or probably coming to school late," Mrs Humbley said.
"So the role is to see what's going on at home, see if their families need some assistance.
"It is a student, family-focused kind of goal plan that we put together and then we see how we can help them out to come to school."
Mrs Humbley said reasons for low attendance could include it being tricky to get out of the bed in the morning, not having access to a car and students looking after other members of the family.
She said the school has different strategies and approaches to encourage children to come to class, including supplying alarm clocks, having rewards and talking with the family to see if further support is needed.
The NSW government has been reminding families of the importance of good school attendance, particularly after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school's lowest attendance rate during the pandemic was between high seventies to low eighties.
Now, Lavington East Public School is sitting at 89 per cent for the term, with the school having an attendance target of "94 or more."
"If you're not here, you're not learning," school principal Nichole Williams said.
"The more you're here the more you learn, so that's important.
"And for students that do have that chronic absenteeism, they're missing out on foundational key learning areas and that's when the school has to fill those gaps."
The principal said it may be obvious grades can suffer by not attending class, but social skills can also decline.
"It's really important, I know chatting to Kobi, having more friends now that he is here more is really important as that social development side doesn't happen when you're not around other kids," she said.
"So that's really really important for everyone's wellbeing, they''re developing self regulation skills, social skills, they can overcome problems independently.
"It's just as important as learning to read and write."
