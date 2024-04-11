Alleged dealer spotted at multiple petrol stations before drugs found

A man allegedly found with nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine and seven ice pipes during a traffic stop has been bailed.
Wodonga officers intercepted David Bridge's car on the Murray Valley Highway at Barnawartha North about 2.30am on Wednesday, April 10.
Police had been suspicious after noticing the vehicle attend multiple petrol stations, and they spoke to Bridge.
The Wodonga court heard officers found a bumbag underneath a jumper in the front passenger seat, which had the ice pipes and 4.11 grams of white crystals.
A knife was also found.
Police arrested the 43-year-old, who lives in the Deniliquin region, and took him back to the Wodonga station.
A further 14.35 grams of ice were allegedly found in his groin area, with the total of both bags weighing about 18.5 grams.
The 43-year-old was interviewed but declined to assist police.
He reported that he was using three to four grams of meth each day.
The 43-year-old farmer was charged with drug trafficking and possession.
The court heard Bridge had been dealing with the recent anniversary of his son's death.
His son died four years ago and magistrate Amina Bhai said Bridge needed to receive help.
The court heard Bridge, who appeared in court wearing a black Blighty Hotel jumper, could serve longer on remand than any sentence that would be imposed.
Lawyer Chirag Patel asked his client receive assistance through a court treatment program.
Despite issues caused by Bridge living interstate, he was eventually bailed to undertake the program, and will return to court on May 14.
