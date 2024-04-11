Thurgoona farmer has guns taken after alleged assault caught on video

A Thurgoona farmer has had his guns taken off him after allegedly assaulting a neighbour and making threats to kill the man.
A large number of police vehicles were called to Hawkscote Road in Thurgoona about 10.30am on Saturday, April 6.
Officers were told a 33-year-old farmer, who is well known in the region, had been threatened and assaulted during the dispute, which is believed to have stemmed from wandering sheep.
The alleged victim, who filmed the incident, sought refuge at a nearby property as police headed to the scene.
A 69-year-old farmer was arrested.
Police spoke to the man and issued him with a court attendance notice for common assault.
A spokeswoman said the 69-year-old would face Albury Local Court on May 22.
"The man's firearm licence and registered firearms were also seized," the spokeswoman said.
The alleged victim is also seeking a private intervention order against the older man.
That matter will be before court later this month.
