The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

$2.2m upgrade to 'Turtle Park' on track for December finish despite delays

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fredericks Park in North Albury is undergoing a massive overhaul worth $2.2 million. Picture by James Wiltshire
Fredericks Park in North Albury is undergoing a massive overhaul worth $2.2 million. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Council staff are confident a major upgrade of a popular North Albury park will be completed on time despite a delay in starting the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.