$2.2m upgrade to 'Turtle Park' on track for December finish despite delays

Albury Council staff are confident a major upgrade of a popular North Albury park will be completed on time despite a delay in starting the project.
The $2.2 million project at Fredericks Park - known by many as Turtle Park - began in late March.
A bike track, scooter and bicycle skill area, outdoor fitness zone, basketball area, sports oval, and other play structures will be installed.
Council city landscapes service leader David Costello said the project had been delayed due to issues sourcing some material.
But the project is still listed for a December completion.
"There was a minor delay in commencing the Fredericks Park project, resulting from delays in the availability of specific materials and equipment for the playground upgrades, but we are still confident that the project will be completed before the end of this year," Mr Costello said.
Much of the old site has been cleared, with a toilet block and barbecue area still standing, along with a climbing net and flying fox structure.
Turtle sculptures will also be retained with the area around the sculptures to be redeveloped.
The playground area will remain closed during the project, but walking tracks are still accessible.
Spiire was hired to create designs for the site in December 2022.
