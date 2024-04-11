Former Albury junior Connor O'Sullivan set for AFL debut with the Cats

Connor O'Sullivan is set to make his AFL debut for Geelong against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
In a surprise selection by the Cats, the former Albury junior was named in the back pocket when the club announced its extended squad late on Thursday.
The final side will be announced at 5pm on Friday with O'Sullivan expected to be named after being taken with pick 11 in last year's AFL National Draft.
O'Sullivan has played two matches for the Cats in the VFL and was named in their best players a fortnight ago against Box Hill.
The athletic teenager joins local products Shaun Mannagh and Darcy Wilson as former O&M players to also make their AFL debuts this season.
Mannagh played the first two matches for the Cats before missing the past fortnight where he was named emergency.
He could be a chance to be recalled against the Roos after also being named on an extended bench.
O'Sullivan played for the Murray Bushrangers this season as well as Albury including the grand final for the O&M powerhouse.
He kicked a goal late in the grand final from a tight angle after taking a mark deep in the forward pocket.
