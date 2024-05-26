Noise, parking, environmental concerns from residents as pub seeks bigger events

A Border pub with a desire to stage events for up to 5000 people will learn its fate when its development plans are discussed by Albury Council on Monday night, May 27.
Pub Funds Investments Pty Ltd has put forward a development application for outdoor entertainment events at Kinross Woolshed in Thurgoona.
The $198,000 proposal is for the site to be used for more outdoor entertainment events on a temporary basis, in association with the pub, that range in size from 640 to 5000 patrons.
Kinross Woolshed itself has an approved capacity of 639 patrons.
No permanent structures are proposed due to the site being located within an identified floodway. But temporary structures proposed to be erected and dismantled for each event might include a raised stage, toilets, food and beverage vendors, temporary security fencing, acoustic mitigation measures, external speakers and lighting.
Council staff recommend the application be approved under conditions, including a maximum of four events per year for up to 3000 people and six that attract a capacity crowd of 5000, while there must be no more than 15 small day events (up to 1000 people).
The conditions also state no more than two medium or large events can be held at the venue per month.
Nineteen submissions were received by the council in September, 2023, opposed to the submission, mainly around the noise created given the Kinross Woolshed's close proximity to residential estates.
"The noise generated from events held at the pub is loud enough to be heard from my residence. The distance is 522 metres between the building and my residence," one submission read.
"The noise, parking and security factor can be planned, but will not be monitored by the council."
Another submission read: "The loud bass music that blares from Kinross functions is disruptive to the quiet, calm area already.
"Having more functions, especially outdoor concerts, would cause more noise pollution that frustrates local residents, as well as the local fauna."
Peter and Adrienne Griffiths bought the Thurgoona pub in late 2022 and hinted at big plans for the venue, including a bowling alley and upgraded children's playground.
The pair transformed Albury's Astor Hotel, which began in 2020 during a period of COVID lockdowns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.